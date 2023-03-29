City of Meridian Arrest Report March 29, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ARCARDIUS HEARN
|2002
|2622 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|DAVID A GORDON
|1977
|2600 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DERRICK D MCSHAN
|1976
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 29, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:03 PM on March 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
