City of Meridian Arrest Report March 29, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ARCARDIUS HEARN20022622 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
DAVID A GORDON19772600 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DERRICK D MCSHAN1976HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 29, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:03 PM on March 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police say someone is scamming people by accessing their cell phones.
Meridian Police issue scam alert
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
If signed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.
Miss. legislature sends bill allowing armed school faculty members to Gov. Reeves’ desk
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend

Latest News

A person was shot on Poplar Springs Drive Tuesday night.
One injured in Tuesday night shooting
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 27, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 28, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 28, 2023