Clarkdale takes on SE Lauderdale

Logan Flaskamp rounds the bases after a solo homerun for the SE Lauderdale Tigers.
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Bulldogs travelled to Southeast Lauderdale to take on the Tigers in a Tuesday night matchup on the diamond.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning after a single from Shortstop, Jax Joyner.

Tigers’ Right Fielder, Nathan Wilson, dove to catch a fly ball in the top of the 2nd, and stole a hit from Clarkdale.

Southeast Lauderdale would tie the game at 1 apiece in the bottom of the 2nd, as Pitcher, Shade Hollingworth, hit a hard groundball, that would get away from Clarkdale, and bring Camden Cooper home from 2nd base.

The Tigers would add on 2 more runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning, including a solo home run from Logan Flaskamp.

However, Clarkdale would come back and win the game 4 to 3.

