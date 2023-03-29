ECCC hosts annual career & industry expo

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College hosted its annual Business, Education, & Healthcare Expo this morning. The expo is coordinated by the college’s career & technical education division. Each year, ECCC provides career and educational opportunities for its students as well as the public. There was a record 81 vendors on hand today. Cody Spence, Director of Career and Technical Education spoke about the expo’s purpose.

“So, today is our business and industry expo. It’s an opportunity for students to come and talk to the businesses and industries directly. And, what’s great about this event is that the students can have the opportunity to meet with them face to face - you know there’s no phone, there’s no emails. They can talk to that company and the company can talk back and we can have that direct feedback that’s so vital to address these upcoming jobs,” said Spence.

Melissa Allman, an employee of The Taylor Group of Companies spoke on the event’s impact on the students’ mindsets.

“This… this career expo is fantastic. It is a great opportunity to meet students that are interested in coming to work and talking about how they are not pigeonholed into one thing. There’s so many options that you have with the degree that you get from East Central,” said Allman.

Spence added that he was very glad to see the expo’s turn out and said he believed Mississippi was ready to invest in community colleges and advance career and technical education.

