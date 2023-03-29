Enterprise tennis preps for playoffs

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs are getting ready for the postseason as they wrap up the regular season this week.

Last week, the Bulldogs defeated Forest 5-2 to win their third straight division title to be 7-1 for the season. Enterprise is led by Head Coach Justin Sollie who has been with the program for a bout eight years. The team has three seniors on the squad and they spoke on being consistently great these past three seasons and how close the team is.

“It means so much,” Senior Zoe Boos said. “We’ve been out here working. This is my fifth year playing so I’ve gotten to see the team grow so much in the past five years especially getting shut down from COVID our freshman year. Just to see the team grow after that has been so amazing,” Boos said.

“They mean a ton to me,” Senior Claire Thornhill said. “Just the work we put in and the hours we put in and just being as a team and being together. They mean a lot to me both on and off the court,” Thornhill said.

“They can always back me up in everything I do and I love how close the Seniors are this year and we always do everything together,” Senior Maddux Turner said.

The Bulldogs have a first round bye heading into the 2023 playoffs.

