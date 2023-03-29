First Alert: Severe storms possible Fri. afternoon- Fri. evening

Low end threat, but all forms of severe weather possible
Low end threat, but all forms of severe weather possible(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! It is a very cool start to the morning with wind speeds up to 10 mph. Jackets are needed to start the day, and later this afternoon highs are in the upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine to enjoy over the next couple of days and highs will begin to warm up Thursday. That warming trend will continue into Friday bringing the next chance of rain and possible severe weather. A level 1 marginal risk is in place for the viewing area and a small portion of Kemper and Neshoba county are under a level 2 slight risk. All forms of severe weather are possible including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Storm team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated as we near Friday. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police say someone is scamming people by accessing their cell phones.
Meridian Police issue scam alert
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
If signed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.
Miss. legislature sends bill allowing armed school faculty members to Gov. Reeves’ desk
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend

Latest News

Temps fall to or briefly below the average
A brief cool-down for Midweek
A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
7 tornadoes caused destruction and death across Mississippi
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5
You may donate through The Salvation Army’s recovery efforts in the Mississippi Strong Tornado...
How to help victims of Mississippi tornado