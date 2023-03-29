First Alert: Severe storms possible Fri. afternoon- Fri. evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! It is a very cool start to the morning with wind speeds up to 10 mph. Jackets are needed to start the day, and later this afternoon highs are in the upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine to enjoy over the next couple of days and highs will begin to warm up Thursday. That warming trend will continue into Friday bringing the next chance of rain and possible severe weather. A level 1 marginal risk is in place for the viewing area and a small portion of Kemper and Neshoba county are under a level 2 slight risk. All forms of severe weather are possible including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Storm team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated as we near Friday. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

