FIRST ALERT: We’re closely monitoring Fri. - Sat. for possible severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The next storm system will arrive in our area by Friday evening. A cold front will approach our area from the west, and showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of it. The bulk of the dynamics that’ll be supportive for widespread showers & storms and possible severe weather will be across Northern MS, back into Arkansas, TN, and areas farther north across the Central MS River Valley. Our area will lack a lot of those dynamics, but the atmosphere could support some isolated severe storms. The best timing looks to be Friday evening into early Saturday should severe storms occur. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

Until then, plan for chilly night with lows in the low 40s. However, Thursday’s highs will rebound nicely...into the upper 70s with lots of sunshine. Friday, 80s return ahead of the storms.

As of now, your weekend looks good with dry weather after Saturday morning’s showers. Highs will climb into the low 80s. Cooler for Sunday with showers returning by the afternoon...and unsettled weather returns next week.

