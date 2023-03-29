Forbes says he, “100%” is the best cornerback in the draft class as Bulldogs show out in front of all 32 scouts on Pro Day

Mississippi State cornerback, Emmanuel Forbes, showcased his skills in front of 32 NFL scouts on Pro Day.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State had 15 players showcase their skills in front of all 32 NFL scouts on Pro Day.

Of the 15 players it included, anticipated first round draft pick, Emmanuel Forbes, Cameron Young, LaQuinston Sharp, Tyrus Wheat, Randy CHarlton, Collin Duncan, Jalen Green, Caleb Ducking, Austin Williams, Jamire Calvin, Sherman Timbs, Jackie Matthews, Alexander Shae, Massimo Biscardi and George Georgopoulos.

Forbes one of the main guys of the day who admitted he has been talking to the Patriots, Eagles, Cowboys and Steelers. Forbes was asked if he thinks he is the best cornerback in this years draft class to which he responded by saying, “100%.”

He did declare for the 2023 draft following his junior season where he set and broke the all time SEC and FBS record for most pick sixes in a season, with six total.

Forbes is a Mississippi native and is trying to soak up the moment of this process.

Forbes said, “I don’t think it’s hit me yet. I don’t think it will hit me until I get drafted actually but I’m really just enjoying the process.”

The NFL draft is set for April 27th in Kansas City.

