A little more about Lexie Dancy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 15-year-old Lexie Dancy is a student at Northeast High School. Like other teenagers, she has homework, enjoys music, and likes spending time with friends. However, Lexie has something that sets her apart from others. I had the opportunity to speak with Lexie and learn a little about her gym career.

Lexie told us “I started in gymnastics at Vickie’s. I started when I was two years old.”

And Lexie has been tumbling her way to the top ever since. For 13 years she has worked hard and has made it to a level only she can claim in Lauderdale County.

“In Lauderdale County, there is no level 8 except for me,” said Lexie

In the sport of gymnastics, there are 10 levels. We could tell you what all has to be done to make it through each one, but that would take a really long time. Just know that once you do reach level 10, your next step is to try out for the elite level, which is similar to going “pro” in other sports. We asked Lexie what her favorite thing to do in gymnastics was.

“My favorite thing to do in the gym is definitely floor, definitely floor. Because I like to dance a lot and make everything exciting. I can make any dance out of any song.”

Lexie does hope to be able to compete at a collegiate level, but beyond that, she hopes to make a career with her skills and become a coach. Currently, she coaches at Vickie’s gym.

“Coaching ‘cause I like to coach. They’re, like, two to five. Yes, they love me.” said Lexie

We spoke with her coach, Cheri Reus, about when Lexie started gym all those years ago.

“Well, her older sister, Lauren Jade was taking (gym) and Lexie was standing outside the window crying and crying, wanting to come in, and finally when she got old enough to come in, she came in with her pacifier and I would have to hold it between every turn. Very prideful for all of us, everybody, even her teammates, they’re very proud of her. She’s a hard worker and she brings a lot to our gym cause she puts a lot on Facebook,” said Reus

We believe Lexie will continue making everyone proud as she continues to succeed in her sport.

