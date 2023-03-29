Mississippi native performs at Meridian High School showing the benefits of music education.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some students at Meridian High School had a special musical performer visit the school Wednesday morning.

Holly Springs, Miss. native, Destiny Stone, performed a few songs from late world-renowned singer, song-writer and civic rights activist, Nina Simone.

Stone is a music teacher and musician in North Carolina where she teaches the importance of expression through music education.

“I’m also a music teacher so I’m also in the classrooms working with students. I found that it seems like in this day and age a lot of our students have a hard time expressing their feelings, being kind to first of all themselves, not only to themselves, but to each other. I think music is one of the most perfect ways where we can really tap into those emotions with our students and help them to go deeper within themselves then also help them to have better relationships with those around them,” said Stone.

Aaliyah Harris, a senior at Meridian High student, talks about how beneficial music is to her.

“Music basically gives me life. It’s like music is my life. It makes me happy. It takes me to my happy place, and you know, whenever I am trying to get away from something negative, I always turn to music. It always turns the positive up a notch,” said Harris.

Stone also performed some original songs of her own.

If you would like to learn more about Destiny Stone and her music, check out her website.

