Services for Ms. Cathy Sue Graham will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Greenland Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. prior to services.

Ms. Cathy Graham, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at her residence.

Ms. Cathy will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to serve the Lord and spent many years as a devoted member of Greenland Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Survivors:

Husband: Michael Graham of Union

3 Children: Amanda Mowdy (Sean) of Union

Candice Smith (Ben) of Little Rock

Eric Graham (Jessica) of Union

4 Grandchildren: Zach Mowdy (Ashlyn), Chloe Smith, Emma Graham, and McKenzie Graham

1 Great-Grandson: Maddox Mowdy

Ms. Cathy Graham is preceded in death by parents: Olen and Arvilla Smith, and one brother: Marcus Smith.

Pallbearers: Tim Cleveland, Dustin Mott, John Burns, Todd Smith , James Earl Smith, Nick Smith, Ronnie Smith, and Billy Pat Walker

