Graveside Services for Ms. Patsy Mahaffey will be held at 2:15 pm on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Union City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Milling Funeral Home of Union prior to graveside services.

Ms. Patsy Mahaffey passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at River Birch Assisted Living in Union. She was 85 years of age. Many thanks to Alisa Munn and all of River Birch staff who helped and cared for her the past several years. Also a special thank you to her dearest friend and caregiver, Shirley McKnight. Ms. McKnight brought her so much joy and laughter after the death of her husband, Lamar.

Survivors: Debbie May (Billy) of Florence

2 grandsons: Josh Mayo of Florence

Michael Mahaffey of Illinois

2 sister-in- laws: Dean Mahaffey and Ann Montague.

She is also survived a niece and 2 nephews.

Ms. Mahaffey is preceded in death by her parents: Shorty and Annie Mae Johnson, husband: Lamar Mahaffey, one son: Mike Mahaffey, and one sister: Ann Reagan.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Martha ReynoldsOffice Manager/Pre Need ConsultantMilling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.