Newspaper report: Sumter County Opportunity’s contract pulled

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Sumter County Record Journal reported in its Mar. 30 edition that Sumter County Opportunity, Inc., which operates Head Start centers in five counties, closed earlier this month and at least two board members have since resigned.

The newspaper printed a response from longtime director, Lena Hardaway, who said the agency in its last review was cited for fiscal deficiencies in handling a contract over her pay and the employ of her son. But Hardaway said that doesn’t mean money was mishandled, only that policy or procedure did not meet federal guidelines.

Hardaway said she has done nothing illegal and may take legal action over negative comments made about her on social media.

For now, the paper reports Sumter County Opportunity, Inc., is under the Administration for Children & Families, an arm of the Department of Health and Human Services.

