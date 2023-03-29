President Biden and First Lady to visit Mississippi in aftermath of deadly storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by powerful storms on Friday.

This confirmed by a press release sent by the White House on Wednesday.

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the four counties hit hardest by tornadoes.

At least 21 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties - with dozens more injured and four people still missing.

President Biden says he has reached out to Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”

