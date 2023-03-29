President Biden and First Lady to visit Mississippi in aftermath of deadly storms

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One at Delaware Air National...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by powerful storms on Friday.

This confirmed by a press release sent by the White House on Wednesday.

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the four counties hit hardest by tornadoes.

At least 21 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties - with dozens more injured and four people still missing.

President Biden says he has reached out to Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”

