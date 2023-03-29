Reeves: All flags to fly at half-staff until Friday in honor of storm, shooting victims

Debris piled up along a roadway in Rolling Fork.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has ordered all flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday, March 31, in honor of those who died in the recent storms and in a Nashville school shooting.

On Friday, seven tornadoes ripped across Mississippi, including an EF4 in Rolling Fork, killing 21 people and injuring dozens of others.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the storm damaged more than 1,900 homes in 11 counties.

Days later, on Monday, six people were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, including three nine-year-old children, a substitute teacher and a custodian.

