Stallions hit the field in preparation for second season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions are getting ready to kickoff the second USFL season as practices are underway in Protective Stadium.

The Stallions are coming off a very successful inaugural season, capturing the USFL Championship. Head coach Skip Holtz talked Tuesday about the challenge of repeating as champions.

“It’s hard to repeat. It’s hard to do this,” Holtz said. “The only way we’re going to do it is if we take a mindset to remain humble and hungry and keep banging that rock and we get as good as can be right now. We’re not king of the mountain. We’re 0-0 and we’re going to get whatever we earn this year.”

The Stallions’ second season kicks off on April 15 inside Protective Stadium as part of a massive USFL double header on WBRC FOX6.

Philadelphia travels to Memphis for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff while New Jersey and Birmingham get things started at 6:30 p.m.

Single game and season tickets are available now at theusfl.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.