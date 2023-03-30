Alabama star forward Brandon Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s star basketball player suited up for the Crimson Tide for the last time. Brandon Miller told ESPN he has decided to declare for the 2023 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9 SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP was key for an Alabama team that became the first in program history to secure a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

He finished his first and only season with the Tide leading all freshmen nationally in scoring at 18.8 points per game while making 38.4% of his 3-pointers and grabbing 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Tide’s season came to an end when they fell 71-64 to San Diego State in Louisville in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.