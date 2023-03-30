Alabama star forward Brandon Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the...
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the final minutes of an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By Briana Jones
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s star basketball player suited up for the Crimson Tide for the last time. Brandon Miller told ESPN he has decided to declare for the 2023 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9 SEC Freshman of the Year and SEC Tournament MVP was key for an Alabama team that became the first in program history to secure a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

He finished his first and only season with the Tide leading all freshmen nationally in scoring at 18.8 points per game while making 38.4% of his 3-pointers and grabbing 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Tide’s season came to an end when they fell 71-64 to San Diego State in Louisville in the NCAA Sweet 16.

