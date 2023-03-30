MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Get your dancing shoes and ball gowns on because it is that time of year again. Dancing for a Cause is back and better than ever.

Music, dance, and food couldn’t make for any better night, and to do all of that and still be able to give back to the community is what Dancing for a cause is all about. And the founder couldn’t be more excited.

“I love it, you know. I love the cause I love. The sense of community that it brings out because we have people from all over the Community come together for this one night. People really look forward to it. It’s such a fun event. It’s different than anything else going on in town, and we do it once a year,” said Founder, Leslie Lee.

This event is all about getting the community involved and getting outside of your comfort zone, but still have a good time.

“So we said yes, A, because who doesn’t love to dance, right? And it’s for a good cause. Like he said, it’s for the Care Lodge. It’s kind of a different take on dancing with the stars, so people come out and dance, you’re judged, you know, just a fun event that gives back to the community,” said Dancer Lawren Fugitt.

But it is a competition, so that means preparation is key.

“Well, win. Right. We wanna win. We’re gonna be judged. That’s right. And so there will be judges, just like in the show. Yes, yes. So yeah. We didn’t do all this work. For nothing. Right.”

There are several ways you can raise money for a good cause, but Leslie Lee wanted an event that would stand out.

“Well, you know, it’s just kind of a way of thinking outside of the box. And I’m a proponent for the arts anyway. No matter what it is, dance happens to be my medium, so I just love that. And one night of dance can bring so much to the community. I mean, we’ve raised a lot. Of money throughout. The years not only for the care lodge but for the Cancer Benevolent Fund. So we’ve done a lot of different causes, but one night it’s amazing what it can do with dance,” said Lee.

Dancing for a Cause is Friday, March 31, at the Temple Theatre Ballroom. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event starts at 7, and tickets are 50 dollars and can be purchased at Moon Pie and Elegance Ballroom.

