First Alert: Fri. evening- Sat. morning severe storms are possible

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! It is another chilly start to the morning, so jackets are needed before you head out of the door. Highs are in the upper 70s this afternoon with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Great weather conditions are on the rise today to get outside and enjoy. Temperatures will continue to warm into the 80s for the weekend.

Friday does bring the next chance for severe weather over our area. Luckily, we are on the lower end threat for the severe storms moving through. However, we still have the potential for hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. There is also a low potential for flash flooding, so remember to NEVER drive through flooded roadways. Ahead of the cold front isolated thunderstorms are possible. The cold front moves through early Saturday morning, so be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 and turn your alerts on loud since the front moves through overnight into early morning. Go over your safety plan with your family. Make sure that you have candles, flashlights, batteries, and all your outdoor furniture brought in or tied down. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated every step of the way if there is threaten weather in our area. Stay safe and have a great day.

