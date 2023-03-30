FIRST ALERT: Fri. PM - Sat. AM brings a low severe risk & gusty winds

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong storm system will impact areas from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast states Friday through Saturday morning. Locally, we’ll have to watch storms that develop ahead of a cold front.

Our Friday morning will bring some light spotty showers, but these won’t be severe (and not everyone will experience them). Friday afternoon looks relatively quiet in our area, but severe weather parameters will start to increase by Friday evening after 7PM. Most forecast models don’t have much in the way of storms in our area until after Midnight, but due to the atmospheric environment we’ll be in...we must monitor any isolated storms that could form Friday evening ahead of the main line. So, make sure to have ways of getting severe alerts as early as 7PM Friday evening.

The main line is expected in our area between 2AM and 7AM, but it looks like it’ll lose its punch compared to its prior intensity. Regardless, the atmosphere will still support possible isolated severe storms along this line, so make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts before bed on Friday night. Damaging wind is the main threat, but hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

The rain moves out by 8AM, but the actual cold front won’t cross until around early afternoon. So, get ready for a sun-filled Saturday with above average highs in the low 80s. Sunday starts cool with upper 40s, but there will be lots of sunshine. However, Sunday afternoon brings isolated shower with a more scattered coverage of rain early Monday as an upper disturbance slides by. Highs will reach the upper 70s Monday, but 80s return for Tuesday and Wednesday. There will also be a few showers to watch out for each day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.