Increased chance for lawmakers to repeal state grocery tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cheaper groceries are more of a reality this year. As more state leaders get on board with repealing the 4% tax on groceries, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is the newest supporter.

Inflation is the main reason more people are on board to repeal the grocery tax and because there is a $3 billion surplus in the education budget. However, repealing the grocery tax could mean taxpayers won’t get the income tax rebate recently proposed by the governor.

“I think it’d be hard for us to do both. Particularly this year, you know, in one given year,” said Senator Andrew Jones, R-Cherokee County.

Repealing the sales tax on groceries seems to be the favorite choice on both sides of the aisle.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth released a statement that says, “claiming we cannot sustain the loss in revenues that would result from a grocery tax repeal defies simple arithmetic, violates basic common sense, and opposes the conservative beliefs and values that guide the vast majority of Alabamians.”

“We would support a complete repeal of the state grocery tax,” said Jamie Harding with Alabama AARP.

“We would like to see some form of replacement revenue to support education,” said Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise.

There is debate over how the state would compensate for the revenue, which partially funds the education budget. Jones says he will again file a bill to repeal the grocery tax and ensure money still goes to the education trust fund.’

“Criticism I’ve heard on our bill is it’s a Robin Hood bill,” said Jones.

His bill would limit the deductions Alabamians can claim on their income tax returns and send that money to the education budget.

“I see it as closing a loophole that should never have been put in place in the first place to help pay for the grocery tax,” said Jones.

Jones’ bill would repeal the grocery tax on food items people can currently buy with food stamps. That excludes alcoholic beverages. There is another option that would repeal the tax on food items eligible under the WIC program, which is a smaller selection. Both proposals are expected to be debated when lawmakers return from spring break.

We asked Governor Ivey about her support for repealing the grocery tax. She said she is “committed to providing relief for our Alabama families. And is always open to ideas, discussions, and solutions to help the people of our state.”

