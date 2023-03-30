Marengo County Historical Society to host 7th annual Rooster Day

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Downtown Demopolis will soon see a crowd of people on its public square to celebrate its annual Rooster Day Saturday.

“Not everybody knows why we have a rooster bridge. They might know the name of it but why is it named rooster bridge?” said Marengo County Historical Society Operations Director, Kirk Brooker.

In 1919, Demopolis hosted the great Rooster Auction to raise funds to build a bridge over the Tombigbee River connecting Marengo and Sumter counties. Creating the infamous rooster bridge.

“There were roosters from all over, donated from all over. President Woodrow Wilson donated; Helen Keller donated a little blue hen. A huge event that raised money to build that bridge. So, what we wanted to do is tell that story. It’s such a unique event in Alabama’s history. So, this event tells that story but it is also an event that gets artists out in front of people,” said Brooker.

The Marengo County Historical Society created Rooster Day in 2016 as a fundraiser that celebrates the city’s unique heritage, talented artists, crafters, makers, local food, and businesses.

“With Rooster Day being in the square downtown it brings so many people to our historic downtown that wouldn’t normally come down. We are working to grow our downtown area so events like this boost our sales and our foot traffic in the store. We love it, it’s a wonderful thing,” said The Mustard Seed retail salesperson, Mary Hilchey.

Superintendent of Public Works, Ashford Jackson said Rooster Day brings in roughly $50,000 each year. Money that goes back into the community.

“Anytime with us being a small community when we have events like this where we can draw people in, it always helps the economic situation. To see the people staying at hotels, people buying gas, stopping at our convenience stores, going to restaurants, even though they are going to have a lot of food own here. But it always helps small communities like us,” said Jackson.

Although there won’t be actual roosters auctioned at the event, you are sure to have a great time with over 40 vendors and all handmade products.

Rooster Day will be held this Saturday, April 1st in downtown Demopolis from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.

Visit http://www.roosterdaydemopolis.com/ for more information.

