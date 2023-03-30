The MAX set to host summer Success Programs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX in downtown Meridian is gearing up for its arts summer Success Programs. This is the third year the museum has hosted the free summer programs, which will focus on music, dance and writing.

Kasey Mosley, youth educator, said the Sound of Success, Dance for Success, and Write for Success workshops are great opportunities for young people to explore professions in those target areas.

“Our youth are our future. They really are and teaching them that they have things to say and things to contribute to the world is important but also showing them that there are people who are listening and ready to see what they are doing so in these programs they are going to learn, but also produce their own art. So, the sound kids will record in the studio, the dance students will come up with some sort of dance routine and the write students will write their own poetry and perform those in the commencement ceremony so it’s really about, we know you have something to say and show us and we’re listening,” said Mosley.

Upcoming high school juniors and seniors from Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba, Newton, Jasper, and Clarke counties are invited to submit applications with teacher recommendations for The Max Success Programs.

Twelve students will be selected for each workshop and the deadline to apply is April 30. Applications may be found on the The MAX website.

Dates of Success Programs:

Sound of Success - Monday, June 5 - Saturday, June 10, 2023

Dance for Success - Monday, June 19 - Saturday, June 24, 2023

Write for Success - Monday, July 10 - Saturday, July 15, 2023

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.