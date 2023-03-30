Meridian High School Hosts Track Meet

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several high schools were out at Ray Stadium to participate in a track meet hosted by the Wildcats.

More than 10 local high schools, including Southeast, Quitman, Choctaw Central, and others participated in 32 different events.

In the midst of the competition, some Wildcats broke some of their Personal Records.

Junior, Chance Anderson, said, “Actually my teammate PR’ed, so it gave me a boost to give him a test.”

“I jumped a 21.3, so I’m looking to do better. I just jumped, and I put it all in God’s hands,” Anderson added.

Senior, Jeffrey Gathright appreciated the competition he and his fellow Wildcats faced today.

“It says a lot. You know, competition only gets you better. As long as we push through, we’ll make it to State,” Gathright said.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.