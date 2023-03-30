MSU announces expanded medical programs for Meridian campus

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University is expanding medical degree programs at the Meridian campus. The huge announcement was made by MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum at the Riley Center Thursday morning.

MSU Meridian’s downtown campus is expanding more into the medical field offering a wider variety of medical degrees. These new offerings will hopefully bring more students to the university.

Keenum said MSU wants to be a part of the medical field that exists in east Mississippi, and is excited for what’s to come.

“The IHL Board of Trustees this last week approved us bringing a new Master’s of Nursing degree to our campus here, the Riley campus in downtown Meridian, to support and augment what we’re already doing here with our wonderful physician assistant program. And then other programs that we’re looking to bring, a new Doctor of Psychology program, that we’ll be offering here. And then other mental health counseling programs, that will be coming.”

Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith presented Keenum the key to the city, to show appreciation for the investments the university has made here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.