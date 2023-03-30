MSU announces expanded medical programs for Meridian campus

(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University is expanding medical degree programs at the Meridian campus. The huge announcement was made by MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum at the Riley Center Thursday morning.

MSU Meridian’s downtown campus is expanding more into the medical field offering a wider variety of medical degrees. These new offerings will hopefully bring more students to the university.

Keenum said MSU wants to be a part of the medical field that exists in east Mississippi, and is excited for what’s to come.

Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith presented Keenum the key to the city, to show appreciation for the investments the university has made here.

