Secretary of State recognizes ‘Promote the Vote’ student winners
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Secretary of State Michael Watson honored K-12 students and teachers during a special awards ceremony at the Two Mississippi Museums Thursday. The event marked the conclusion of the 2022 Promote the Vote program, a longstanding voter education effort consisting of mock elections, contests and elections curriculum.
The 2022 “Why Vote?” theme encouraged students to consider the importance of voting and how it corresponds to their beliefs and values. This year’s ceremony honored 34 student winners and their teachers from across the state. More than 19,000 students participated in the 2022 PTV program and more than 1.5 million students have participated since the program’s inception. See the list of winners, including local students, below:
Watch the ceremony below:
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.