Secretary of State recognizes ‘Promote the Vote’ student winners

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Secretary of State Michael Watson honored K-12 students and teachers during a special awards ceremony at the Two Mississippi Museums Thursday. The event marked the conclusion of the 2022 Promote the Vote program, a longstanding voter education effort consisting of mock elections, contests and elections curriculum.

The 2022 “Why Vote?” theme encouraged students to consider the importance of voting and how it corresponds to their beliefs and values. This year’s ceremony honored 34 student winners and their teachers from across the state. More than 19,000 students participated in the 2022 PTV program and more than 1.5 million students have participated since the program’s inception. See the list of winners, including local students, below:

“It is an incredible honor to recognize the work of our young Mississippians during the PTV Awards Ceremony. We are thrilled to have them participate in the program, but more importantly, we are proud they are engaged in learning about the elections process. Thank you to all the teachers, parents, principals, and other administrators who contribute to the success of the program and help instill civic responsibility among our students.”

Watch the ceremony below:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.