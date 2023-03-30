Three Lady Cats sign to continue their basketball careers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian girls basketball players, LaPrincess Powell, Syria Walker and Eboni Alford, signed to continue their athletic and academic careers on Wednesday.

LaPrincess Powell and Syria Walker both signed to continue their careers at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and they are looking forward to playing with each other at the next level.

Powell said, “I’m excited because me and her have been together since we were in middle school and it’s like we’ve been together ever since then. It’s just amazing.”

Walker said, “It’s sisterhood all over again. It feels good just to continue my academic career and athletic.”

Alford signed to continue her career with Meridian Community College. She is looking forward to playing for her hometown.

“I’m excited because after already being a champ I can go there and add to the team and we can hopefully go even further,” said Alford.

“These ladies stepped up into a bigger leadership role and they stepped up on the basketball court too,” said head coach Deneshia Faulkner. “To the point where they were able to lead us to another playoff appearance. So I’m extremely proud of the adversity they have come through.”

