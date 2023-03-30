Trojans introduce John Douglass as new head football coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans held a press conference on Thursday to officially announce John Douglass as the new head football coach.

Douglass arrived from Meridian High School, where he was with the Wildcats from 2019-2022. He announced he would not be returning to the program back in November of last year. Douglass is familiar with Northeast Lauderdale as he was the head coach and led the Trojans to a 7-5 record. It’s that familiarity that made him choose Northeast.

“I’m from Lauderdale County. I spent a year out here at Northeast. In a sense, it was like coming back home,” Douglass said. “You know so when I came out here, it was going to be as an assistant coach and it was always a comfortable fit and it still is. When the opportunity presented itself, it was just too good to pass up so I’m delighted,” he said.

“The familiarity with myself being the AD, with people in the County, with some of the parents and also coach Douglass is a hard worker. He raises money for the program. For a lot of us that have been here the whole time, it will be that familiarity and his wife has been here the whole time as a teacher. So, that family atmosphere that we like to have will be right here with us,” Northeast Athletic Director Lewis Lightsey said.

Former head coach for the Trojans Dillon Mitchell was revealed by Lightsey that he is the head football coach for Choctaw County, Mississippi.

“From what I understand, they were going through a few guys and it didn’t quite workout, so they offered it to coach Mitchell,” Lightsey said. “It’s an opportunity for him to return closer to home, so it was a situation that he felt was too good to pass up. He hated to leave, loves the kids, and loved the situation,” he added.

Northeast Lauderdale football finished 4-6 last season with a 1-4 district record.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.