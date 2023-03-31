All Scholastic Sports Team 2023: Sydney Myrick

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman’s two sport athlete, Sydney Myrick, joins the 2023 All Scholastic Sports Team.

“Syd gives 110% and everything that she does at all times,” said head soccer coach Hannah Harlan.

Myrick is a stand out student athlete but there is one quality that separates her from the rest.

“Competitiveness for sure,” said first year head softball coach, Chasity Jordan. “She’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met in my life, for sure. So that’s a good thing to have, and she makes sure that the girls stay on their toes all the time. And she definitely does have high energy. She comes out here most of most days. You know, the smile on her face just ready to go on and you’ll see her, you know, get mad when she can’t figure something out. But that’s the thing about she’s gonna figure it out. You know, she’s competitive and she’s gonna figure it out, and she’s gonna win.”

Coach Harlan said, “Definitely her competitive competitiveness, but her high energy, she’s going to motivate her teammates to be the best they can be, and they usually rise to that expectation.”

Sydney is a natural competitor, she’s also the youngest of two brothers. which has helped her in the classroom.

“I can’t let them beat me in anything,” Myrick joked. “So that’s kind of what started my strive to do so well academically. My brother was valedictorian and so I can’t get topped. Mom says that’s about, like, motivation behind it. but honestly, that’s why I wanted to excel.”

She’s the projected valedictorian, a two sport athlete, and she’s involved in student council, she’s the beta club president, a national honor society student and more. And somehow she manages to show up everyday with a smile on her face.

“When she comes in the room, her energy and her positive attitude toward her studies and her classmates,” said AP English teacher Debbie Reeves. “She just gives off that positive persona to people. It helps the school to have students like Sydney.”

Sydney also has an incredibly giving spirit. She is an FCS champion of character and has gotten to go on missions trips to places like Honduras and doing that just comes natural to her.

“My parents raised me to always want to give back, and I’m fortunate enough to have things, so I need to give back,” said Myrick.

Sydney will continue her athletic and academic career with ECCC in the fall where she is planning to study to become a speech pathologist.

