Central United Methodist Church hosted a celebration for fundraising efforts for St. Jude Hospital

By Christen Hyde
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Central United Methodist Church hosted a celebration for its efforts for raising funds for the St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The children’s center at the church and parents of students in the program have been collecting donations to send to St. Jude so they can continue their research and help families whose kids are fighting cancer.

Glenda Thomas, the Director of the Children’s Center, said the church held a door decoration and bulletin board contest along with a parade Friday to celebrate their hard work.

“Our children are helping children, so our motto is children helping children. So, today is just a fun day. We have raised over 11,000 dollars so far and today is just a fun day celebrating what we’ve done. Each class is competing against each other. They each developed a theme for their class, and they have decorated their class in that theme. They have costumes in that theme and then we are ending with a parade,” said Thomas.

News 11′s Ross Mcleod was one of the judges of the competitions.

The three-year-old-age group won the best door decoration. The toddler group won best bulletin board and four-year-olds won best float in the parade.

If you would still like to donate money to St. Jude Hospital, you are asked to contact Central United Methodist Church.

