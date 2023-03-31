Dancing Rabbit Inn and Dancing Rabbit Clubhouse celebrate remodeling and reopening

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Dancing Rabbit Inn in Choctaw, Mississippi, celebrated its grand re-opening Friday. The Dancing Rabbit Inn’s staff, tribal leaders, and the Choctaw Indian princess cut the ribbon on the hotel’s newly renovated space.

The hotel went under construction in the Fall of 2022 for what the Executive Director of Hotel Operations, Sheila Martin said were much-needed upgrades.

Pearl River Resort, owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, said employees were reassigned to the Golden Moon and Silver Star hotels while the work was completed. Renovations included completely remodeling the lobby and 140 guestrooms and suites, adding stylish furnishings, Tribal inspired décor, new flooring, plush carpeting, and modern light fixtures throughout the Inn.

Martin said they wanted to include tribal elements, which stayed true as local photographer Bradley Isaac’s pictures are displayed in every room.

“We are excited because we have taken this hotel from top to bottom, almost right down to the shell to building almost a brand new hotel. So although it’s renovated, it’s kind of considered as a new property. It’s a new hotel. The rooms are all brand new decor, and tribal-inspired artwork, I mean it’s an amazing project. It’s taken months but it’s well worth the effort that we put in and the investment,” said Martin.

“Hopefully you come in and that invigoration enlightens your eyes that there’s improvement here. Hopefully, the patrons that stay with us will have that same experience because when they come to pearl river resort we want the whole package. We want them to feel welcome, feel at home so more steps are being taken,” said Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Chief, Cyrus Ben.

The Dancing Rabbit Golf Clubhouse also received a facelift. Pearl River Resort said the new exterior paint, wood decking, and fresh landscaping will greet visitors to the clubhouse, Inside the clubhouse, guests will find everything from refreshed men’s and women’s locker rooms to an updated kitchen, bar, restaurant, second-floor commons, and eight guest suites.

The Dancing Rabbit Clubhouse and Dancing Rabbit Inn will reopen and welcome guests beginning Monday, April 3rd. For more information or to book a reservation visit https://www.pearlriverresort.com/dancing-rabbit and https://dancingrabbitgolf.com/club-house/

