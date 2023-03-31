Demopolis man dies in Friday crash

TaCorey D. Jefferson, 31, died when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road,...
TaCorey D. Jefferson, 31, died when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road, overturned and struck a tree.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - – A Demopolis, Ala., man died in a one-car crash early Friday in Hale County.

TaCorey D. Jefferson, 31, died when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road, overturned and struck a tree about 2:30 a.m. on Alabama Hwy. 60, about 5 miles east of Sawyerville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jefferson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No more information was available. ALEA’s investigation continues.

