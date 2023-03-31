Demopolis man dies in Friday crash
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - – A Demopolis, Ala., man died in a one-car crash early Friday in Hale County.
TaCorey D. Jefferson, 31, died when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road, overturned and struck a tree about 2:30 a.m. on Alabama Hwy. 60, about 5 miles east of Sawyerville.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jefferson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.
No more information was available. ALEA’s investigation continues.
