First Alert: Wind gust up to 35mph through Friday & severe storms possible late Fri. night- Sat. morning

Low end threat for severe weather late Fri. into Sat. morning
Low end threat for severe weather late Fri. into Sat. morning
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Cloudy skies are building in and rain showers are possible through the day. Umbrellas are needed all day long, as we near 2pm-5pm this evening heavy downpours are possible. We do remain under a level 1 marginal risk to level 2 slight risk for severe weather. The main threat will be late Friday night into Saturday morning. Hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Tied down and secure your outdoor furniture, because wind gust can reach up to 35 mph from 10am-9pm Friday. Keep in close contact with your friends and family making sure that you all are weather aware and know your tornado safe place. Storm team 11 will be sure to  keep you all updated throughout the night. Stay safe and have a great day.

