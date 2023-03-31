Make-A-Wish Mississippi grants 6-year-old cancer survivor her wish

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a year-and-a-half worth of waiting, Make-A-Wish Mississippi was able to surprise a six-year-old cancer survivor with her one wish Thursday in Ridgeland.

Autumn Adams was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor in July 2021, and from then, her life was changed forever.

“We ended up taking her to the ER. Found out she has a massive tumor... Didn’t know what it was, nothing. And that’s when they did her biopsy and they were like, ‘It was cancer.’ She literally almost lost her life,” said Aubraneisha Brown, Autumn’s mother.

Autumn then underwent treatment at Children’s Of Mississippi Hospital in Jackson for several months before being approached by Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

“Make-A-Wish called and was like, What does [Autumn] want? So I said what is the only thing you want in the world? And this girl said to go see the princesses. And God made it happen, thank God,” said Brown.

The one thing Autumn asked for was a trip to the most magical place on earth: Disney World.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions with Make-A-Wish, Autumn’s wish took almost two years to happen, but in some ways, it seemed to make it that much sweeter.

“It’s so special for us to be able to grant these wishes for these kids. Autumn is a special child that’s been through a lot and we’re just so excited to give her the hope and a little bit of fun, and let her have a good time with her family. And really be able to celebrate her and everything she’s been through,” said Allison Tyler, CEO of Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

Autumn was surprised at the Make-A-Wish Mississippi Headquarters in Ridgeland to find out that she would be going to Disney World in just two days time.

The staff gifted her with her favorite Disney characters’ costumes, toys, as well as gift cards for her mother to make the financials of the trip an afterthought.

“It’s a lot of work that goes into it, but we have a good team of volunteers and staff that we send about 60 kids to Disney World a year,” said Tyler.

Autumn said she’s excited to see all of her favorite Disney princesses like Tinker Bell and Rapunzel. She’ll be accompanied by her best friend, Harmony, as well as her little sister.

To donate to Make-A-Wish Mississippi, please visit ms.wish.org.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.