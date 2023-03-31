Meridian water department phone lines still out of service

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Phone lines for the City of Meridian’s Water Billing Department have been down since Mar. 27, due to Sunday’s storms.

It is unknown when the water billing department’s number, 601-484-7173, will be restored.

“We apologize for this inconvenience,” said Utility Accounts Superintendent Stella Anderson. “We understand our customers have concerns about billing statements, high usage, or other issues.”

Customers with a meter leak requiring immediate attention should call the city’s Customer Service Department at 601-485-1950. This is for emergency issues only.

