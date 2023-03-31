Meridian water department phone lines still out of service

Phone lines for the City of Meridian’s Water Billing Department have been down since Mar. 27,...
Phone lines for the City of Meridian’s Water Billing Department have been down since Mar. 27, due to Sunday’s storms.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Phone lines for the City of Meridian’s Water Billing Department have been down since Mar. 27, due to Sunday’s storms.

It is unknown when the water billing department’s number, 601-484-7173, will be restored.

“We apologize for this inconvenience,” said Utility Accounts Superintendent Stella Anderson. “We understand our customers have concerns about billing statements, high usage, or other issues.”

Customers with a meter leak requiring immediate attention should call the city’s Customer Service Department at 601-485-1950. This is for emergency issues only.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans held a press conference on Thursday to officially announce...
Trojans introduce John Douglass as new head football coach
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care

Latest News

FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by...
Biden heads to Mississippi town ravaged by deadly tornado
WTOK is partnering with its sister television stations and parent company in a fundraiser...
WTOK-TV participating in ‘Day of Giving’ for Mississippi Tornado Relief
Low end threat for severe weather late Fri. into Sat. morning
First Alert: Wind gust up to 35mph through Friday & severe storms possible late Fri. night- Sat. morning
Damage from a tornado
Alabama is #1 for severe weather reports in 2023