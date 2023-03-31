One local DJ honors women during “Womens History Month”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday is the last day of “Women’s History Month”. One local DJ has made it her mission to honor women in our community during this month.

Joyce Franklin, the host of “Morning Praise Journey with Joyce,” began the tradition of honoring women during " Women’s History Month " four years ago. This year was no different.

March is “Women’s History Month” and I chose to honor some women, local women in the area that are movers, shakers, community minded women, hard working women dedicated to family and community. Local women who have just built themselves and building their community and striving to do things for the community. Well, they are all so significant, one, Margarita Webb, she started late in life with her education goals. She was fully grown with children when she decided to go back to school to get her bachelors. Then she worked on her masters. And now she’s working on her doctorate. And this is all in just a few years. People have said, Miss Joyce, you tell a story that motivates me, and that’s what these stories do. They motivate other women.

The women honored received a certificate, a gift bag, and joined Joyce during her show.

Joyce says she hopes to continue this in the future.

