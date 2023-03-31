President Biden, First Lady arrive in Mississippi to tour storm-ravaged areas

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Jackson Air National...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Jackson Air National Guard Base in Jackson, Miss., Friday, March 31, 2023, en route to meet with those impacted by last week's massive storm in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have arrived in Jackson, Mississippi, as they prepare to visit Rolling Fork to tour some of the catastrophic damage left behind by last week’s EF-4 tornado.

The Bidens are expected to meet with first responders and the communities that have been impacted.

The President and First Lady were greeted by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and other leaders.

Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state last weekend which allows Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funds to counties impacted by the disaster.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans held a press conference on Thursday to officially announce...
Trojans introduce John Douglass as new head football coach
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care

Latest News

FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by...
Biden visits Mississippi town ravaged by deadly tornado
Phone lines for the City of Meridian’s Water Billing Department have been down since Mar. 27,...
Meridian water department phone lines still out of service
WTOK is partnering with its sister television stations and parent company in a fundraiser...
WTOK-TV participating in ‘Day of Giving’ for Mississippi Tornado Relief
Low end threat for severe weather late Fri. into Sat. morning
First Alert: Wind gust up to 35mph through Friday & severe storms possible late Fri. night- Sat. morning