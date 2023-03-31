Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire

Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire
Son of Mama Hamil’s owner killed after being struck by vehicle while changing tire(Lexie Hamil)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The son of a popular local restaurant owner was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

According to a release by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Robert Hamil, 27, was hit by a Ford Focus around 12:11 a.m. on Highway 16 east near Vaughn Road in Yazoo County.

Hamil’s wife, Lexie Hamil, told WLBT News that Robert was changing a flat tire when he was hit.

Robert is the son of Bob Hamil, the owner Mama Hamil’s, a southern soul food restaurant located in Madison.

He was the father of two girls and graduated from Mississippi College.

“Helping others was a strong trait of Robert, no matter the need or size of the job,” his obituary read. “The day after the tornado struck Rolling Fork, Robert and Lexie left very early Saturday morning after loading up construction equipment such as back hoes and supplies. They worked and assisted those in need for the next 16 hours giving of their time to aid others.”

Mama Hamil’s announced on their Facebook page that they will be closed on Monday, April 3, for Robert’s funeral, which will be held at the First Ridgeland Baptist Church, where Robert and his family were members.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans held a press conference on Thursday to officially announce...
Trojans introduce John Douglass as new head football coach
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
Local DJ, Joyce Franklin, has made it her mission to honor women in our community during...
Local DJ honors women during Women’s History Month
TaCorey D. Jefferson, 31, died when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road,...
Demopolis man dies in Friday crash
Phone lines for the City of Meridian’s Water Billing Department have been down since Mar. 27,...
Meridian water department phone lines still out of service