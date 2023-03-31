Storms tonight , but we clear up heading into the weekend

Happy Friday everyone we are closely watching another round of severe storms that could move...
Happy Friday everyone we are closely watching another round of severe storms that could move through the overnight hours.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Friday everyone we are closely watching another round of severe storms that could move through the overnight hours.

This is the first time since 2021 that we have seen a high-risk put out by the SPC. Luckily, we are just in a marginal risk but the further north you go the higher the risk zone as some of our more northern counties are in a slight risk.

The timing will remain overnight from 12 AM – 7 AM.

Strong southerly winds are expected through this evening. Sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, especially through the Delta region where wind gusts over 40 mph are also possible. Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles with downed trees and possible power outages.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we go on throughout our night tonight.

Things will clear up into tomorrow as things calm down and temperatures heat back up.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans held a press conference on Thursday to officially announce...
Trojans introduce John Douglass as new head football coach
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 18-24, 2023

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 31st, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 31st, 2023
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Jackson Air National...
President Biden, First Lady arrive in Mississippi to tour storm-ravaged areas
Low end threat for severe weather late Fri. into Sat. morning
First Alert: Wind gust up to 35mph through Friday & severe storms possible late Fri. night- Sat. morning
Damage from a tornado
Alabama is #1 for severe weather reports in 2023