Storms tonight , but we clear up heading into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Friday everyone we are closely watching another round of severe storms that could move through the overnight hours.

This is the first time since 2021 that we have seen a high-risk put out by the SPC. Luckily, we are just in a marginal risk but the further north you go the higher the risk zone as some of our more northern counties are in a slight risk.

The timing will remain overnight from 12 AM – 7 AM.

Strong southerly winds are expected through this evening. Sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, especially through the Delta region where wind gusts over 40 mph are also possible. Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles with downed trees and possible power outages.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we go on throughout our night tonight.

Things will clear up into tomorrow as things calm down and temperatures heat back up.

