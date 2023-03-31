Tornado destroys Silver City elderly apartments, leaving one resident dead

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday was one week since an EF-4 tornado ripped through the south delta, claiming lives, destroying homes, and forever changing the landscape. In Silver City, officials say the twister was on the ground for about a mile, demolishing a residence for the elderly in its path.

“I didn’t know, you know, it was coming here,” said Louise Haywood. “I know it was coming, saying it was Rolling Fork.”

Thirty miles northeast of Rolling Fork, Louise Haywood lost power to her home Friday night when she took shelter in the bathroom. Then she heard the violent winds of the twister. It was destroying the elderly apartment complex directly across from her Starlette Street home. The 81-year-old looked in disbelief at the destruction.

“I couldn’t think. I just looked, and just I couldn’t do nothing but cry because, you know, after they said he was gone, I could do nothing but cry,” said Haywood.

Humphreys County Coroner Samuel Irving said 61-year-old Freddie Deere died in his Silver City Elderly Apartment. He was found in his bedroom beneath debris. Deere, 41-year-old Robert Lee, and two-year-old Aubree Green were killed in the storm.

The 24-unit complex is uninhabitable. Residents have been relocated. The nearby homes received minor to extensive damage. Haywood fared better than many in the small community. Windows were broken, and the roof and car were damaged, but no injuries.

“This has never come through here like this, a small community and never came through here like this, but it’s God’s work, so you can’t stop that,” said the lifelong Silver City resident.

Power was restored to the retiree’s home Wednesday. Organizations are providing her and her neighbors with meals and water. It will be quite some time before the elderly residents of the complex return and maybe even longer for the small community to be whole again.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
TaCorey D. Jefferson, 31, died when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road,...
Demopolis man dies in Friday crash
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans held a press conference on Thursday to officially announce...
Trojans introduce John Douglass as new head football coach
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Pearl River Resort completes two remodel projects.
Dancing Rabbit Inn and Dancing Rabbit Clubhouse celebrate remodeling and reopening
Jeff Register and his team help build a barn for Rolling Fork after a tornado causes massive...
Wiggins man helps build barn for tornado cleanup in Rolling Fork
Central United Methodist Church hosted a celebration for fundraising efforts for St. Jude...
Central United Methodist Church hosted a celebration for fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Lawmakers to address Alabama state trooper shortage