Wiggins man helps build barn for tornado cleanup in Rolling Fork

Jeff Register and his team help build a barn for Rolling Fork after a tornado causes massive...
Jeff Register and his team help build a barn for Rolling Fork after a tornado causes massive devastation.(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What was once a dollar store in Rolling Fork is now a pile of debris left behind from last weekend’s tornado.

However, one Wiggins man and his team are putting their construction skills to good use and clearing the debris to build a storage barn where the store once stood.

Jeff Register, the owner of Register Barns, decided it was time to help those in need after seeing the tornado’s devastation in the news.

“We saw the destruction of what was going on up here, and we decided to see if we could make some type of gesture,” said Register.

The barn will help hold donations the city receives, like clothing and water, to protect them from the weather.

“They didn’t have anywhere to put (donations), and so they said this is going to be home, ground zero for the donations to come in,” said Register. “They need to stay dry.”

According to Register, the barn will stand 30 feet wide and 100 feet long and could later be used as a governmental facility.

He’s also looking to build another barn for a family needing such a building.

“We want to find somebody, some family, to take care of that really needs it, and you know, I say deserving of what we can do to help them,” said Register.

Welding students from Stone County High School helped Register’s team with the build.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
TaCorey D. Jefferson, 31, died when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road,...
Demopolis man dies in Friday crash
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
Son speaks after mother, father and brother killed in Mississippi tornado
The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans held a press conference on Thursday to officially announce...
Trojans introduce John Douglass as new head football coach
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Pearl River Resort completes two remodel projects.
Dancing Rabbit Inn and Dancing Rabbit Clubhouse celebrate remodeling and reopening
Tornado destroys Silver City elderly apartments, leaving one resident dead
Central United Methodist Church hosted a celebration for fundraising efforts for St. Jude...
Central United Methodist Church hosted a celebration for fundraising efforts for St. Jude Children’s Hospital
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Lawmakers to address Alabama state trooper shortage