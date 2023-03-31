WTOK-TV participating in ‘Day of Giving’ for Mississippi Tornado Relief

WTOK is partnering with its sister television stations and parent company in a fundraiser called a ‘Gray Day of Giving.’(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday, Mar. 31, marks one week since Rolling Fork, Silver City and other Mississippi communities were devastated by deadly tornadoes. WTOK is partnering with its sister television stations and parent company in a fundraiser called a ‘Gray Day of Giving.’

WTOK-TV General Manager Jacque Harms encourages viewers to donate to The Salvation Army and help the people of the Mississippi delta who lost lives and property.

Gray Television, and its Mississippi television stations, WTOK, WLBT, WDAM and WLOX, will be broadcasting a televised donation relief drive on Friday. Gray stations in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee are also joining the relief efforts.

To help launch the Gray Day of Giving, Gray Television made a $25,000 donation to jumpstart the donation efforts.
The National Weather Service confirmed a total of seven tornadoes hit on Mar. 24, claiming multiple lives, destroying homes, and displacing hundreds. In Rolling Fork and Silver City, the tornado was recorded as an EF-4. Other affected areas experienced EF-3 and EF-1 tornadoes.
Twenty-one people died, and many were injured.
“Let’s help the people of the Delta region rebuild their lives as best they can,” said Harms. “Some of those counties in the Delta, like Sharkey County, are some of the poorest in the state. We need to do our part to help them restore their communities.”
All day, WTOK is focusing on the recovery efforts of the region and asking you to help. We will have special stories, live reports and stories on air and on our live stream.

When you donate to ‘Gray Day of Giving’, 100% of your donation is applied to The Salvation Army relief efforts for Mississippi. Donate now at gray.tv/relief or text mstornadoes to 51555 to make a monetary donation.

