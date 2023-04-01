Alabama gas prices expected to continue slowly rising throughout summer

Summer travel and gas price preview
Summer travel and gas price preview
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring break travelers are seeing lower gas prices right now compared to this time last year. The state’s averaging $3.15 as of March 31, and that is down from $3.98 in 2022.

You have probably noticed filling up your tank is starting to cost just a little bit more than one or two months ago. Experts with AAA said that’s because the average prices have gone up nearly fifteen cents in the last month.

Clay Ingram with AAA said that’s because of anticipation around spring break.

“We have seen gas prices bump up a little bit over the last couple weeks,” Ingram said. “Our demand starts increasing in March.”

Prices are varying right now for drivers across the state. Ingram said some stations have it lower than $3, but many others will cost you 30 cents more per gallon. Ingram said those prices are up to each individual station. But, Ingram said you shouldn’t be paying more than around $3.09 right now.

“If you can find gas right now for $3.09 or less, then you’re in good shape.”

Ingram said you can also expect these prices to slowly keep rising throughout the summer.

“We do have some higher prices on the horizon,” he said. “Fortunately, crude oil prices are pretty low right now compared to the last two or three years, so I don’t think we are going to see any big jumps. Between now and the end of the summer, I think we will be in the neighborhood of where we are now. Maybe fifteen to twenty cents a gallon more during the summertime. But, when we get into the fall, that is normally when our demand starts to taper off and our prices typically go down.”

Last summer, Alabama hit a record high with gas costing $4.65 per gallon. Ingram said he doesn’t expect it to cost more than $4 this summer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms
MDOC soon-to-be-released inmate receives nursing program graduation certificate
MDOC inmates graduate nursing program
Landon Belk signs to play football for Millsaps College in Jackson.
Three Student Athletes Sign the Dotted Line
The Loose Caboose Arts and Crafts Festival welcomed people from around East Mississippi and...
The City of Newton celebrates its 20th Loose Caboose Festival
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Officials: 1 killed, 48 hurt in roof collapse at Illinois theater

Latest News

MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
- clipped version
Sipp & Savor brings in large crowd to Meridian
Sipp & Savor brings in large crowd to Meridian
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
Cybersecurity expert warns about the dangers of ransomware attacks
Over 2,500 people enjoyed the food, beverages, and live music.
Sipp & Savor brings in large crowd to Meridian