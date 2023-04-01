Alabama gas prices expected to continue slowly rising throughout summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring break travelers are seeing lower gas prices right now compared to this time last year. The state’s averaging $3.15 as of March 31, and that is down from $3.98 in 2022.

You have probably noticed filling up your tank is starting to cost just a little bit more than one or two months ago. Experts with AAA said that’s because the average prices have gone up nearly fifteen cents in the last month.

Clay Ingram with AAA said that’s because of anticipation around spring break.

“We have seen gas prices bump up a little bit over the last couple weeks,” Ingram said. “Our demand starts increasing in March.”

Prices are varying right now for drivers across the state. Ingram said some stations have it lower than $3, but many others will cost you 30 cents more per gallon. Ingram said those prices are up to each individual station. But, Ingram said you shouldn’t be paying more than around $3.09 right now.

“If you can find gas right now for $3.09 or less, then you’re in good shape.”

Ingram said you can also expect these prices to slowly keep rising throughout the summer.

“We do have some higher prices on the horizon,” he said. “Fortunately, crude oil prices are pretty low right now compared to the last two or three years, so I don’t think we are going to see any big jumps. Between now and the end of the summer, I think we will be in the neighborhood of where we are now. Maybe fifteen to twenty cents a gallon more during the summertime. But, when we get into the fall, that is normally when our demand starts to taper off and our prices typically go down.”

Last summer, Alabama hit a record high with gas costing $4.65 per gallon. Ingram said he doesn’t expect it to cost more than $4 this summer.

