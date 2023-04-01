House Bill 1020 clears the House, going to the governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After many changes, a controversial bill that would put an appointed judge and inferior court in place in the Capitol Complex Improvement District has cleared the House.

The bill has seen many changes since it was first introduced. It has been criticized from the beginning by those against it for being a hostile takeover of the majority Black city of Jackson.

On Friday, the representatives voted 72-41 to adopt a conference report for H.B. 1020.

There were intense debates between lawmakers from around the state today as they discussed the bill.

“I’ve done some research, and no other capital city has had to go through the kind of thing that this bill puts Jackson through,” said Rep. Alyce Clark.

On Thursday, the Senate passed the most recent form of the bill originally authored by Rep. Lamar of Senatobia that came from the conference committee. He disagrees with many lawmakers in the Jackson delegation who say that the state has not tried to help the city of Jackson.

“If I have to stand here and be called a racist because I’m trying to do the right thing, then we’re going to talk about the color that matters, and that’s the red that flows in your veins and mine alike,” Rep. Lamar said.

Several lawmakers stood up and said that they knew the bill would pass but wanted their thoughts to go on record as they believe this will end up being heard in the court system. The bill has already gained national attention.

“What we say at this podium is very important, and knowing full well that this bill will pass, I am completely aware that what I say will be a part of a record in an exhibit somewhere,” Rep. Ed Blackman Jr. said

The vote clears the way for the bill to go to the governor’s desk.

The bill includes appointing a special judge and creating an inferior court to handle crimes that occur within the CCID. Additional prosecutors also would be added.

The bill also expands the CCID boundaries, but not until 2024.

