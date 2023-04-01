MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms

MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms(MSEMA / Twitter)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has reported one death and four injuries in a Northeast Mississippi county after another round of storms swept through the state Friday night.

This just a week after fatal storms haunted Sharkey, Humphreys, Monroe, and Carroll counties and took the lives of 21 people.

According to MEMA, the fatality and injuries occurred in Pontotoc County.

MEMA has also confirmed that at least 20 homes in DeSoto County and four homes in Lee County have been damaged due to the recent storms. Lee County also has a church and two business damaged.

Tishomingo has been impacted by the Friday night storms as well.

MEMA encourages residents with any damage to do the following:

  • File an insurance claim.
  • Take photos of the damage.
  • Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

