New Gulf Ship apprenticeship program welcomes over 70 workers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”If you want to build ships, there’s no better place than the Gulf Coast of Mississippi,” said Senator Roger Wicker.

Over 70 Gulf Ship and Gulf Marine workers are ready to enhance their skills and advance their careers as part of a new apprenticeship program. The training will focus on crafts like wielding, ship-fitting and pipe fitting through lectures and hands-on experiences.

“The on-hands part is going to be when they actually get onboard the boat and actually run the wire, installing the motor starter and motor,” said one instructor.

The program has earned certification from the U.S. Department of Labor as well as funding. Those who sign on will earn while they learn. Mississippi’s leaders in Washington say this program is important for building state’s economy and national defense.

“Our national security strength depends on ship building,” said Sen. Wicker.

“Learn some good trade, make a good living, provide for your family and just be a good citizen,” said Congressman Mike Ezell.

Gulfport’s mayor said the apprenticeship program also makes his city stronger.

“By having this apprenticeship and training for it, it allows us to really let us do some homegrown recruitment and training and gives jobs to people right here in this community,” said Mayor Billy Hewes. “So, it’s a big deal.”

A deal that Congressman Mike Ezell said will showcase Mississippi’s workforce and work ethic.

“People will see what’s going on here, and we always have good opportunities, and I believe this will shine a light on Mississippi,” said Congressman Ezell.

The new workers will start classes this Monday starting off with shipfitting.

