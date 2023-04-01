Sunshine for the rest of the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A lot of us were woken up by the storms that rolled through our area early in the morning. Luckily for the rest of the weekend, we will stay mostly dry with plenty of sunshine.

Highs today will stay in the mid-80s, and we will cool off a bit as we head into tomorrow with our overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. we will quickly warm up throughout the day though and see temperatures in the mid-70s and we will have plenty of sunshine before the rain moves in.

You won’t need your rain gear for the weekend until rain moves in Sunday overnight and it will stick with us for most of the week ahead.

Tuesday we will get a break from the rain before more rain moves back into our forecast area.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.