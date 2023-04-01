Sunshine for the rest of the weekend

A lot of us were woken up by the storms that rolled through our area early in the morning....
A lot of us were woken up by the storms that rolled through our area early in the morning. Luckily for the rest of the weekend, we will stay mostly dry with plenty of sunshine.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A lot of us were woken up by the storms that rolled through our area early in the morning. Luckily for the rest of the weekend, we will stay mostly dry with plenty of sunshine.

Highs today will stay in the mid-80s, and we will cool off a bit as we head into tomorrow with our overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. we will quickly warm up throughout the day though and see temperatures in the mid-70s and we will have plenty of sunshine before the rain moves in.

You won’t need your rain gear for the weekend until rain moves in Sunday overnight and it will stick with us for most of the week ahead.

Tuesday we will get a break from the rain before more rain moves back into our forecast area.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDOC soon-to-be-released inmate receives nursing program graduation certificate
MDOC inmates graduate nursing program
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms
TaCorey D. Jefferson, 31, died when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road,...
Demopolis man dies in Friday crash
Police: Unresponsive 3-month-old baby transported to Children’s of Mississippi
Police: Unresponsive 3-month-old transported to Children’s of Mississippi
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado

Latest News

MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms
Nice the rest of today
A nice overall weekend
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 31st, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 31st, 2023
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Jackson Air National...
President Biden, First Lady arrive in Mississippi to tour storm-ravaged areas