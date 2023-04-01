Three Student Athletes Sign the Dotted Line

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three Lauderdale County Student Athletes have signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Southeast Lauderdale teammates Kaylee Taylor and Mariah Salazar will both play soccer at the next level.

Kaylee Taylor signed with East Mississippi Community College, after five years as a member of the Tigers roster. Taylor started playing varsity soccer in the eighth grade for Southeast.

“I’ve always wanted to play college soccer, and now I get the chance to do so, so I just want to thank my teammates for helping me through this. I am just really excited to play for college,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s teammate, Mariah Salazar will continue her academic and athletic careers at Meridian Community College, after four years as a varsity starter for Southeast.

“It means a lot to me. It makes me feel really great knowing that I’m furthering my career in soccer, and going further academically, and it just feels really great,” Salazar said.

Landon Belk, a football player for the Clarkdale Bulldogs, will continue his academic and athletic careers at Millsaps College in Jackson.

Belk is already itching to get back in the groove of being a football player.

“I’m looking forward to being on campus, meeting all the guys, and getting back into a rhythm and groove of working out and being on a team. I’m excited to be able to keep playing football and thankful for the opportunity.

