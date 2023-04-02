Intensive Training prepares South Mississippi first responders for on-the-water accidents

First responders from around the coast gathered Saturday morning for training to help equip them for on-the-water emergencies.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders from around the coast gathered Saturday morning for training to help equip them for on-the-water emergencies.

The intensive session was held in Wiggins, Mississippi beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The protocols and procedures were taught to Stone County Fire Service, Wiggins Fire Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Flotilla. All personnel were assigned to boating crash rescue missions on the 450-acre lake inside Flint Creek Water Park.

Stone County Fire Coordinator, Todd Cospelich says the objective is for all departments to work as a unit.

“Our overall goal rather than train independently and separately is that we can train together so when we have or if we have the opportunity or need to work together then we’ll be able to do it,” said Cospelich.

For approximately three hours, the first responders carried out the rigorous exercises that focused on timing, awareness, and overall safety.

One of the most important steps in the training was learning how to properly transport victims from water to ambulance and aircraft.

Marine Patrol Deputy Robert Lambeth says boating incidents are quite common, so the training is a necessity.

“I mean we have those pretty regular in the Summertime and the Wintertime; I would say five to six accidents a year,” says Lambeth.

Lambeth also says the process isn’t easy, so repetition is key to retaining the procedures.

“Hopefully we can all learn something from each other.” Lambeth said. “Everybody has a little something to bring to the table.”

Some of the other agencies involved in the exercise included the Wiggins Police Department, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Stone County EMA, AAA, and AMR. The training session happens twice a year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. county after latest storms
MEMA: 1 dead, 4 injured in Miss. County after latest storms
MDOC soon-to-be-released inmate receives nursing program graduation certificate
MDOC inmates graduate nursing program
Landon Belk signs to play football for Millsaps College in Jackson.
Three Student Athletes Sign the Dotted Line
The Loose Caboose Arts and Crafts Festival welcomed people from around East Mississippi and...
The City of Newton celebrates its 20th Loose Caboose Festival
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Officials: 1 killed, 48 hurt in roof collapse at Illinois theater

Latest News

MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
MSU softball coach gets ejected, throws first base bag in anger
- clipped version
Sipp & Savor brings in large crowd to Meridian
Sipp & Savor brings in large crowd to Meridian
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
Cybersecurity expert warns about the dangers of ransomware attacks
Over 2,500 people enjoyed the food, beverages, and live music.
Sipp & Savor brings in large crowd to Meridian