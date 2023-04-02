Rainy week ahead

By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It has been a beautiful weekend as we had pretty weather yesterday and today, and sadly the sunshine party will be coming to an end as we will have plenty of rain moving in this week.

We will see the first of the multi-round system move in tonight as we could see almost 1 – 3″ of rain which could lead to some localized flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Monday we are in a Marginal risk zone for an isolated severe storm, but the threat is very low.

Tuesday seems to give us a little break from the rain, but that break won’t last long.

Enjoy the day today before you will need your rain gear for the rest of the week.

