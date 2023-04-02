Sipp & Savor brings in large crowd to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sipp and Savor welcomed a large crowd at the MAX in Meridian Saturday night.

Headlining chef Jimmy Kennedy and over sixty other vendors dished out samples. The food and entertainment started at 3 p.m. and lasted until 9 p.m.

Over 2,500 people enjoyed the food, beverages, and live music. This is the 3rd time the MAX has held the event.

“It’s a great turnout. We’re so happy about the weather too. I mean all the storms that have been going through lately just kinda praying for good weather so very fortunate. And, it’s just great to be back home cooking for everybody. I mean I live in Vermont and it’s a long drive down here and I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time,” said Headlining Chef, Jimmy Kennedy.

“This is my first time out at Sipp and Savor and I am really enjoying myself. The people here are really nice. The ambiance is nice so more people should come out and take advantage of what Meridian is offering and I think they would really enjoy it,” said first-time attendee, Kim Morris.

If you missed out on Sipp and Savor Saturday night, you can always make plans for next year.

